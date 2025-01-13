Authorities launch investigation into exam paper leak allegations in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
The Education Ministry has launched an investigation into allegations of a leak of exam questions and answer keys for standardized tests taken by high school students across Istanbul last week.

 

As per a recent rule in the Turkish educational system, students undergo joint examinations at predetermined intervals throughout the province.

 

After these exams, the allegations arose following skepticism from teachers regarding the sudden increase in average success rates and some students receiving higher-than-expected grades.

 

High-achieving students also expressed their displeasure, claiming that some individuals had shared the questions and answer keys in group chats on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

 

Following the widespread circulation of allegations, some teachers began collecting and inspecting students' phones.

 

The investigation revealed that answer keys were repeatedly shared among students, with some admitting to achieving perfect scores after obtaining the exam papers in advance. Some students also claimed to have connections who could assist them in future exams.

 

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, some teachers pointed out that the questions and answer keys were distributed to schools two hours before the exam, suggesting that the leak occurred during this time frame.

 

Field scanning and research are underway, authorities noted, adding that an inspector will be assigned following conclusive findings.

 

Voicing concerns about the issue, experts underlined the significance of taking precautions in a bid to forestall similar incidents.

 

According to IT specialist Osman Demircan, some individuals distribute the answer keys for online exams on specific chat groups on Telegram, emphasizing that they may also attempt to discover a way around the system to obtain the questions for face-to-face exams.

 

Assessment and evaluation expert Ömer Kutlu also noted that there is room for exploitation in the system as such exams are not conducted under high-security measures.

