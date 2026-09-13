Authorities detain 11 suspects in probe into missing student Gülistan Doku

Authorities detain 11 suspects in probe into missing student Gülistan Doku

ERZURUM
Authorities detain 11 suspects in probe into missing student Gülistan Doku

DHA Photo

Security forces launched simultaneous operations across seven provinces to detain 11 suspects in the investigation into missing university student Gülistan Doku.


The Erzurum Chief Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the detentions over allegations of tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation process.


The suspects include retired and active-duty police officers, judicial sources said.


Police units conducted raids at the determined addresses, detaining suspects and seizing various digital materials.
This marks the sixth wave of operations in the years-long effort to uncover the fate of the Munzur University student.


Doku went missing in the eastern province of Tunceli on Jan. 5, 2020.


Justice Minister Akın Gürlek recently addressed the ongoing search efforts.


Authorities are evaluating the possibility of the complete destruction of her body using chemical substances, Gürlek said.


Families and lawyers continue their demands for a transparent and effective investigation into the incident.

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