Indonesia says six killed, 130 missing after ferry capsizes off Java

BANJARMASIN, Indonesia

Police officers ask information from Ela Nur Atika (L), a wife of a passenger of the Virgo Transport 8, as relatives seek their loved ones. (AFP Photo)

Rescuers in Indonesia said at least six people were killed and 130 others were missing on Sept. 13 after a ferry sailing between the islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather and capsized.



The Virgo Transport 8, carrying 243 passengers and crew, had lost contact with its shipping company early on Sept. 13 after departing from Surabaya in East Java.



Basarnas, Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency, said in its latest update that six people were killed and 130 were missing. It said 107 people had been rescued.



There were 213 passengers and 30 crew members on board, the agency added.



Indonesian Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the ship had capsized.



“From the information we received, based on helicopter surveillance, the ship capsized but has not sunk,” he said at a news conference in Banjarmasin.



Local search and rescue chief I Putu Sudayana earlier told AFP that the ship’s captain had reported to its owners before losing contact that the vessel was “tilting.”



Rescuers battled waves of up to 2.5 meters to reach the ferry, Sudayana told reporters.



“It is extremely risky for vessels. Even our Basarnas vessel, which is 40 meters long, is at great risk,” he said.



A Basarnas helicopter has joined the operation, he added.



The vessel’s last position had been detected in the Java Sea, around 150 kilometers from its destination.



Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism.



Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are the main reasons for the disasters.



On Sept. 7, a speedboat carrying eight people, including five journalists working for local and international news agencies, went missing near a volcano, Mount Anak Krakatau, in Banten province. That search is ongoing.



The journalists were sent to cover the volcano’s eruption that paralyzed Jakarta’s main airport and several others.



Last month, a fire on board a ferry killed one person and left five others missing while 211 were rescued in the Lombok Strait off Indonesia’s Bali island.



The ferry had been heading from Bali to Lombok when it ran into trouble in the early hours of August 12.



In July, a ferry transporting more than 70 people sank while sailing near Selayar, a small island south of Sulawesi.