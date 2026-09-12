Trump says Iran war likely to end after US midterms

Trump says Iran war likely to end after US midterms

DUBLIN
Trump says Iran war likely to end after US midterms

AP photo.

 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 12 that the war with Iran would probably end after November’s midterm elections, predicting a sharp fall in oil prices once the conflict ended.

“I think very soon. I think it'll be probably right after the mid-terms,” Trump told reporters in Dublin.

“Oil prices will tumble when the war ends,” he said.

Trump also said Iran was probably responsible for an attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline. He described Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a good friend and said everything would work out.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said several drones launched from Iraq had struck the pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage. Work to repair the damage was continuing, it said.

The Energy Ministry said the pipeline had been shut down as a precaution following the Sept. 10 attack.

Riyadh said it had held off on retaliation at the request of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who sought time for his government to prevent further attacks from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.

The kingdom said it would support Baghdad’s efforts while reserving the right to take measures to protect its sovereignty, security, facilities and citizens.

US,

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