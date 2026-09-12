Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome postponed until October

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome postponed until October

WASHINGTON
Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome postponed until October

 

The next round of U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Rome has been postponed until October, Axios reported on Sept. 11, citing a U.S. official.

The eighth round had been expected on Sept. 15-16, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

A source cited by Axios said Jewish holidays, a Paris conference supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and preparations for the U.N. General Assembly had prevented key participants from gathering in Rome.

The two countries’ ambassadors will continue talks at the U.S. State Department in Washington, the report said. Discussions will focus on implementing a framework agreement providing for Hezbollah’s disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon have held seven rounds of direct negotiations since April 14, five in Washington and two in Rome.

Hezbollah has opposed the U.S.-brokered talks and called on the Lebanese government to end them.

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