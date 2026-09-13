One dead, three injured after ship struck in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN

AA photo

A ship was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 13, killing one person and injuring three, local Iranian authorities said.



The incident occurred as Tehran and Washington clash over the strategic waterway.



A merchant vessel was struck around 5:00 a.m. off the coasts of Hengam and Qeshm islands, Qeshm city governor Amir Teymouri said.



One person was killed and three others were injured, Teymouri told state TV.



He did not specify the origin of the strike.



Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an unidentified munition struck a vessel in the area.



The UKMTO initially had no information on the condition of the crew or the extent of the damage.



The maritime authority advised vessels to proceed with caution and report suspicious activity.