Greek neo-Nazi leader’s impending release sparks far-right alarm

Greek neo-Nazi leader’s impending release sparks far-right alarm

ATHENS
Greek neo-Nazi leader’s impending release sparks far-right alarm

The scheduled release of Ilias Kasidiaris, the former leader of the outlawed Golden Dawn party, paves the way for the far-right's return to Greek politics.


Authorities declared Golden Dawn a criminal organization in 2020.


Kasidiaris is expected to be released from prison on Sept. 15.


The move could significantly influence Greek politics ahead of the 2027 elections.


Kasidiaris maintains a harsh rhetoric focused on immigration, border security and anti-Türkiye sentiments.


Political analysts warn his return could galvanize far-right supporters across the country.


Golden Dawn previously held seats in the Greek parliament before a landmark court ruling dismantled the organization.


The potential political comeback raises concerns among rights groups and mainstream political parties in Greece.

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