Greek neo-Nazi leader’s impending release sparks far-right alarm

ATHENS

The scheduled release of Ilias Kasidiaris, the former leader of the outlawed Golden Dawn party, paves the way for the far-right's return to Greek politics.



Authorities declared Golden Dawn a criminal organization in 2020.



Kasidiaris is expected to be released from prison on Sept. 15.



The move could significantly influence Greek politics ahead of the 2027 elections.



Kasidiaris maintains a harsh rhetoric focused on immigration, border security and anti-Türkiye sentiments.



Political analysts warn his return could galvanize far-right supporters across the country.



Golden Dawn previously held seats in the Greek parliament before a landmark court ruling dismantled the organization.



The potential political comeback raises concerns among rights groups and mainstream political parties in Greece.