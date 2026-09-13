Greek neo-Nazi leader’s impending release sparks far-right alarm

The scheduled release of Ilias Kasidiaris, the former leader of the outlawed Golden Dawn party, paves the way for the far-right's return to Greek politics.
Authorities declared Golden Dawn a criminal organization in 2020.
Kasidiaris is expected to be released from prison on Sept. 15.
The move could significantly influence Greek politics ahead of the 2027 elections.
Kasidiaris maintains a harsh rhetoric focused on immigration, border security and anti-Türkiye sentiments.
Political analysts warn his return could galvanize far-right supporters across the country.
Golden Dawn previously held seats in the Greek parliament before a landmark court ruling dismantled the organization.
The potential political comeback raises concerns among rights groups and mainstream political parties in Greece.