BRICS leaders reject forced displacement in Gaza

NEW DELHI

AA Photo

BRICS leaders on Sept. 12 called for greater efforts to prevent and peacefully resolve conflicts amid the wars in Iran and Ukraine.



The leaders opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.



These calls were part of the New Delhi Declaration, unanimously adopted on the first day of the bloc's two-day summit in the Indian capital.



Expressing deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, the leaders demanded an end to any policies aimed at forced displacement.



The declaration also expressed concern regarding arrangements prejudicing the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and legitimizing or prolonging occupation.



A just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination and return, the declaration read.



The bloc rejected unilateral measures seeking to alter the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem.

The declaration urged full respect for the sanctity of all religious sites in the city and for the rights of all to access and observe their religious rites without hindrance.



The bloc also condemned attacks on the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) installations and personnel.

Such attacks are a violation of international law, the declaration emphasized.



Noting a current global context of polarization and distrust, BRICS members urged the international community to respond to security threats through politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential.



The bloc stressed the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts by addressing their root causes.

The declaration encouraged the active role of regional organizations in conflict prevention and resolution.

It supported all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises.



BRICS leaders expressed concern over the growing risks of nuclear conflict and called for disarmament, arms control and nonproliferation.



The declaration voiced serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities.



Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm, the bloc said.



The leaders noted the multilateral trading system has long been at a crossroads.



The statement highlighted the proliferation of trade-restrictive actions inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.



The bloc voiced serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures distorting trade.

BRICS condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law.

Such measures, including unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications for human rights, the bloc reiterated.