Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack

Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack

BAGHDAD
Iraq to reopen Iran crossings after drone attack

AA Photo

Iraqi authorities announced a timeline to reopen three crossings with Iran on Sept. 13.


The government closed the routes following a drone attack originating from the shared border on a Saudi Arabian pipeline.


Baghdad sacked the military commander in Missan province near the Iran border after the Sept. 11 attack.


Authorities determined the drones were launched from the province.


Two Iraqi security sources reported finding drone launchers near the al-Shib border crossing in Missan on Sept. 12.


The government initially closed three crossings to reorganize operations and boost intelligence efforts to stop violations.


The crossings will gradually reopen for passengers and trade on a timeline from Sept. 13 until Sept. 17, the security media cell said.


These crossings include Shalamsheh in Basra, al-Shib in Missan, and al-Mandali in Diyala.


Shalamsheh and al-Shib reopened to passengers on Sept. 13 but not to trade, the government media cell noted.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.


An alliance of Iran-backed Iraqi armed factions denied striking the pipeline.


Riyadh previously accused Iraqi groups of targeting its oil infrastructure.


The United States and Saudi Arabia struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in July.


The strikes came in response to attacks on U.S. forces and Saudi oil facilities.


Pro-Iran armed groups have supported Tehran during the Middle East war, claiming hundreds of attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and across the region.

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