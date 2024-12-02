Authorities deny ban on Nazım Hikmet's work

ANKARA

The presidency's Communications Directorate has refuted claims that late poet Nazım Hikmet Ran’s book, "Kuvayı Milliye Destanı," was banned from public libraries, clarifying that the prohibition applies to a comic book referencing the work.

The clarification came after media reports alleged that the Culture and Tourism Ministry had removed Ran's book from library shelves.

In a statement on Dec. 2, the directorate's Center for Combating Disinformation said the banned material was a comic book by cartoonist Nuri Kurtcebe, which contained "sexually explicit descriptions."

“For this reason, it was not deemed appropriate for the book to be kept in the general access area of libraries where citizens of all ages benefit,” the statement read.

The directorate said the "Kuvayı Milliye Destanı" remains widely available in public libraries, with multiple editions accessible for borrowing.

“Thousands of copies of dozens of works by Nazım Hikmet, including different editions of this book, are accessible and can be borrowed by everyone in libraries," it added.