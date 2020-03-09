Austria ready to share experience to transform Turkey’s ski resorts

  • March 09 2020 15:17:00

Austria ready to share experience to transform Turkey’s ski resorts

Gamze Düşmez - BURSA
Austria ready to share experience to transform Turkey’s ski resorts

The ski resort Uludağ near Bursa near the Marmara coast is one of Turkey’s most popular ski destinations. But come summer, it can hardly compete with the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, which attract millions of tourists.

Yet Uludağ (Grand Mountain in English) could become a year-round tourism destination, according to Austrian experts.

Austrian ski resorts discovered the huge summertime potential of their mountains 20 years ago, according to Johannes Triebnik, the manager of Austrian firm Input, which prepare master plans for mountain resorts.

Triebnik, alongside 10 Austrian firms, spoke at a meeting over the weekend on Uludağ to discuss the future of ski resorts.

“Now the global trend is sustainability in mountain tourism,” said Triebnik.

“Tourists are always looking for unique destinations. Ski resorts should focus on their strengths to become year-round tourism destinations. Turkey has a big culture and tradition. This is a big resource for Turkish mountain resorts,” he said. “Folk dancing, food, nature and architecture; all these attributes should be highlighted for summer tourism.” 

Cable cars can contribute to summer tourism and should operate during the summer as well, according to Triebnik.

Another way to attract people to head for the mountains is biking, Triebnik said at the meeting, which was organized by Austria’s commercial office, Advantage Austria.

“Austria is investing 600 million euros in mountains  every year. Although huge financing is needed for that investment, the reward is very high at the end,” said Georg Karabaczek, the commercial undersecretary of Advantage Austria. According to Karabaczek, half of Austria's ski resorts' income comes from winter and the other half from summer tourism. He added that it had not been easy for them to reach that point. But with 120 years of mountain tourism experience, Austrians have learned from their mistakes, he said.

Austrian firms are aware of the potential for mountain tourism in Turkey, and with 110 offices worldwide, Advantage Austria is ready to share its experience – as evidenced by the meeting on Uludağ.

Introducing the latest technology is not enough for tourism infrastructure, as master planning and recognizing the importance of sustainability and mitigating the effects of climate change are vital for mountain tourism, said the Austrian official.

As glaciers on the mountains are expected to melt, Austrian engineers are already studying how to prevent load-bearing pillars for cable cars and lifts on the mountains from bending.

Upgrading winter tourism destinations so that they can handle year-round activity is a priority for the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, according to ministry official Özgür Almaç. The public and the private sector are working on transforming Turkey’s existing tourism resorts into year-round destinations said Almaç.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The EU without Turkey

    The EU without Turkey

  2. Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

    Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

  3. Erdoğan to hold talks with EU officials in bid to revise migrant deal

    Erdoğan to hold talks with EU officials in bid to revise migrant deal

  4. Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

    Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

  5. Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense

    Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense
Recommended
Portrait at Antalya Museum belongs to Sappho

Portrait at Antalya Museum belongs to Sappho
Children battling cancer boost their spirits in hospital’s playrooms

Children battling cancer boost their spirits in hospital’s playrooms
Topkapı Palace’s inventory becomes digital with new works

Topkapı Palace’s inventory becomes digital with new works
Eurovision song organizers expect event as planned for now

Eurovision song organizers expect event as planned for now  
All-female band rocks on to inspire women across Turkey

All-female band rocks on to inspire women across Turkey
Digs unearth riches of Istanbuls Land of the Blind

Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'
WORLD Sudans PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy as he headed to work on March 9 morning in the capital Khartoum, officials said.    
ECONOMY Turkey set to continue robust growth: Minister

Turkey set to continue robust growth: Minister

Turkey is set to extend the robust growth of 6 percent it recorded in the last quarter of 2019, the country’s treasury and finance minister said March 9.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Defending champion Galatasaray’s eight-game winning streak in the Turkish Süper Lig ended on March 8 night with a 2-2 draw at title hopeful Sivasspor.