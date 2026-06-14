Türkiye loses World Cup campaign opener

Türkiye loses World Cup campaign opener

VANCOUVER
Türkiye loses World Cup campaign opener

Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored and Australia spoiled Türkiye’s return to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years with a 2-0 victory on June 14.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach made eight saves for the Socceroos in their group opener as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looked on. Australia was playing in its sixth straight World Cup and seventh overall.

Türkiye reached the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup, but then missed five straight tournaments before qualifying this year by beating Kosovo in a playoff.

“I respect Australia very much. I was expecting that they would play in this way,” said Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella, who took the team to the quarterfinals of the European championships in 2024.

“This is football. As for the critics, nobody has underestimated Australia, actually,” he added.

The Italian coach said the tournament is going on, acknowledging that his side will face criticism.

“We knew there would be criticism when we lost. There were also times when we received criticism even when we won. We have always respected it,” he said.

The team must move on with two more group games to go, the coach noted.

“It is disappointing that the result turned out this way, but this should positively influence the evaluations we will make from now on,” Montella said.

“We must not lose our mental balance under any circumstances. We still have time. Therefore, we will do our absolute best to get what we want,” he added.

Irankunda broke through for the Socceroos in the 27th minute with a low shot while pursued by three defenders. It came less than a minute after the first-half hydration break.

Minutes later, Beach stopped Abdülkerim Bardakçı’s blast from a distance. Beach started in goal for the Socceroos rather than experienced counterpart Matthew Ryan in a surprise decision from coach Tony Popovic.

Kenan Yıldız, a 21-year-old who plays for Juventus, was not in the starting lineup but subbed in for Türkiye at halftime.

Türkiye had a dangerous free kick in the 57th minute, but Arda Güler’s attempt was saved by Beach. Güler, a talented 21-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Real Madrid, was not yet born the last time Türkiye played in the World Cup.

Connor Metcalfe capitalized on İsmail Yüksek’s turnover in the 75th minute to double the Socceroos’ lead.

Türkiye plays its next match in Group D against Paraguay on June 19, before taking on cohost United States a week later.

Elsewhere, five-time winner Brazil needed a superb Vinicius Junior equalizer to draw 1-1 with Morocco in its opening game.

On the first day to feature four matches at the expanded 48-team tournament, Qatar won the first World Cup point in its history when Miro Muheim’s own goal earned the 2022 tournament host a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Scotland, meanwhile, marked its return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence with a nervy 1-0 win over Caribbean minnow Haiti in Foxborough, outside Boston.

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