At least seven dead in road accident in Sivas

SİVAS

At least seven people were killed and nine injured when a minibus collided with a cargo truck in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas on Sept. 1.

In the accident that occurred on the highway between Sivas and the eastern province of Malatya, a minibus with people returning from a wedding they attended in the northwestern province of Bursa collided head-on with a truck transporting goods from Malatya to the northern province of Amasya.

Police, gendarmerie, fire fighters, medical teams and officials from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene upon the notification from other drivers witnessing the accident.

While those trapped in the minibus were removed after the teams’ long efforts, the treatment of nine with serious life-threatening injuries continues.

The officials, who launched an investigation into the accident, continue to work on identification of the victims.