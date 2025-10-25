Asterix packs his bags and heads to ancient Portugal

PARIS

The latest Asterix cartoon adventure released on Oct. 23 is being published in 19 languages and across 25 countries as it takes the indomitable Gaulish warrior to ancient Portugal.

"Asterix in Lusitania" is the 41st instalment in the legendary French comic book series, taking him to the far reaches of the Roman Empire, 66 years after his creation by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo.

Accompanied as usual by his trusty sidekicks Obelix and Dogmatix, he is on a mission to save a small-time garum producer accused of poisoning Julius Caesar with his fermented fish sauce and facing a trip to the lion's den.

Author Fabcaro and illustrator Didier Conrad have opted for a classic storytelling blend of fights, dirty tricks, local specialties and an encounter with Caesar himself.

For the Portuguese adventure, "we added something very specific to the Portuguese people — 'saudade' — this somewhat fatalistic melancholy," Fabcaro told AFP. But, he added, the challenge was to transform the cultural touchstone into a "recurring comedic gimmick."

In the latest adventure, Obelix, the menhir delivery man with superhuman strength — suffers a particularly bad bout of "saudade," and at one point laments: "I'm feeling down while being overjoyed."

Meanwhile, the Romans lose all desire to fight upon hearing the melancholic "fado" Portuguese music.

"I draw a slightly sad look paired with a small smile," said Conrad, explaining his "simple" method of illustrating saudade.

In reference to Portugal's dizzying tourist popularity, Asterix crosses paths with a retired Lutetian (Parisian) couple aboard an ancient campervan.

The "typical" couple criticize their surroundings "without malice," Fabcaro said, including the low retirement age in Lusitania — "a little nod to our times," said the screenwriter, adding that he avoids overusing the tactic.

The comic book's publication comes two months before Christmas, as is custom every two years. Five million copies, including two million for France, Switzerland and Canada, have gone to print.

In Portugal, where Asterix is very popular according to the publisher, the print run is double that of previous comics, and the authors will meet with readers in late October.

Conrad has illustrated Asterix since 2012 and is keen to keep going. "It is a continuous joy because it is a constant challenge," he said.

Living in Austin in Texas, the United States, it takes him "between 14 and 18 months to illustrate a 48-page comic book".

Fabcaro, also a successful novelist, has produced two comics and is unsure whether he will write another one — the next is scheduled for late 2027.