Aspendos Festival preparations begin

Aspendos Festival preparations begin

ANTALYA
Aspendos Festival preparations begin

The General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet has started preparations for the 31st International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, scheduled to take place in the southern province of Antalya from Sept. 13 to 26.

The works to be staged in the festival, which has been held for 30 years at the historical Aspendos Theater in Serik district, have been launched.

In the historical atmosphere of Aspendos, the curtain will open with Giuseppe Verdi's world-famous opera “Aida” to be staged by the Ankara-Antalya State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 13. The festival will continue with the “Gala Concert” of the Antalya State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 16.

In the festival, renowned composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet “Swan Lake” will be staged by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet, accompanied by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, on Sept. 20.

The guest company, Kazakhstan's Astana Ballet Theater, will be in the festival with the work “Carmen & Tango Fire” on Sept. 22.

The last show of the festival will be composer Giacomo Puccini's opera “Tosca,” which will be staged by Antalya State Opera and Ballet. It will meet opera lovers on Sept. 26.

Guest artist Paolo Lardizzone will also appear in the work.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

    CHP files lawsuit against new education curriculum

  2. Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister

    Over 4,400 fugitives nabbed across country, says minister

  3. Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

    Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

  4. Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

    Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

  5. Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border

    Syria extends UN aid permission to use Türkiye border
Recommended
Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction

Stegosaurus skeleton to fetch millions at New York auction
Benji Gregory, child star of ‘Alf,’ dies at 46

Benji Gregory, child star of ‘Alf,’ dies at 46
Katy Perry announces new album

Katy Perry announces new album
Kevin Costners second Horizon film pulled from release

Kevin Costner's second 'Horizon' film pulled from release
Paper and Book Arts Museum displays unique artifacts

Paper and Book Arts Museum displays unique artifacts
The Shining actor Shelley Duvall dies aged 75

'The Shining' actor Shelley Duvall dies aged 75
WORLD Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

Azerbaijan announces bid to join BRICS

Baku announced its desire to join BRICS at the bloc’s parliamentary forum in Russia, the Azerbaijani parliament has said.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿