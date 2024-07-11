Aspendos Festival preparations begin

ANTALYA

The General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet has started preparations for the 31st International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, scheduled to take place in the southern province of Antalya from Sept. 13 to 26.

The works to be staged in the festival, which has been held for 30 years at the historical Aspendos Theater in Serik district, have been launched.

In the historical atmosphere of Aspendos, the curtain will open with Giuseppe Verdi's world-famous opera “Aida” to be staged by the Ankara-Antalya State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 13. The festival will continue with the “Gala Concert” of the Antalya State Opera and Ballet on Sept. 16.

In the festival, renowned composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet “Swan Lake” will be staged by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet, accompanied by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, on Sept. 20.

The guest company, Kazakhstan's Astana Ballet Theater, will be in the festival with the work “Carmen & Tango Fire” on Sept. 22.

The last show of the festival will be composer Giacomo Puccini's opera “Tosca,” which will be staged by Antalya State Opera and Ballet. It will meet opera lovers on Sept. 26.

Guest artist Paolo Lardizzone will also appear in the work.