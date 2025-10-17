Artweeks Istanbul opens to art enthusiasts

The 12th edition of Artweeks Istanbul, organized by Bilgili Sanat and Sabiha Kurtulmuş, opened its doors on Oct. 15.

Aiming to invigorate the art ecosystem by bridging artists, galleries and institutions, the program welcomes art lovers at Akaretler Sıraevler and The Ritz-Carlton Residences Istanbul.

Bilgili Holding’s Art and Culture Director Begüm Güney, along with artists and members of the press, attended a special exhibition tour marking the opening.

Güney said exhibitions are being held across two venues as part of the event. Highlighting their focus on Turkish art galleries, she noted, “This year we are participating with 38 contributors. Visitors will see curatorial exhibitions, brand collaborations and gallery selections. At the same time, we are organizing two major solo shows, which are very valuable for us.”

Güney emphasized their goal of providing visibility to various players in the art industry, adding, “Artweeks Istanbul is a model of solidarity. What we want most in every exhibition we create is to help develop the art audience and expand its community. Everyone should be part of Artweeks.”

The 12th edition features “Six Photographs” by Eczacıbaşı Holding Chair Bülent Eczacıbaşı, “FloreLuctus” by artist Cem Güventürk, and “Tamera,” a retrospective exhibition by Tamer Yılmaz curated by İzzeddin Çalışlar.

Among the galleries, artists and institutions taking part this year are Ambidexter, Artopol Art Gallery, ArtHan Gallery, Asım İşler, Baksı Museum, Bilgili Sanat, Bosfor, Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, BB Projectt, E’Art Gallery, Evin Art Gallery, Frank Art Studio, Galeri Siyah Beyaz, Galerist, Gallery G-Art, Hasan Sarıtaş Art Gallery, Horozart, İBB Kültür A.Ş., İmoga Art Space, Istanbul Concept Gallery, Kun Art Space, Martch Art Project, MERKUR, Mine Art Gallery, Nihat Odabaşı, Öktem Aykut, Pi Artworks, Red Art Istanbul, Sanatorium, Şerife Bilgili Ercantürk, Taksim Sanat, UZ Gallery, Versus Art Project and X-IST.

In addition to exhibitions, installations and new media works, the event also includes “ArtTalks” panels designed to foster interdisciplinary dialogue on art.

A major innovation in this edition is the launch of the “Curation Space” program in collaboration with Bilgili Sanat. The platform offers young independent curators the opportunity to present their own selections and curatorial projects, contributing to a sustainable ecosystem that supports Türkiye’s dynamic art economy.

Artweeks Istanbul will run until Oct. 26. It is free to the public.