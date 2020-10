Artweeks@Akaretler ready to amuse art lovers

ISTANBUL

An annual art event in Istanbul, Artweeks@Akaretler, featuring open-public exhibitions and art talks, will be organized free of charge between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8.

The works of the artists who took part in the much-loved projects, such as ‘A Year in the Passage,’ ‘Impressions from Anatolia,’ and ‘Workshop Cer,’ produced by the İyilik İçin Sanat Association, will be on display at the event to amuse art enthusiasts.