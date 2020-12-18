Art of miniature added to UNESCO list

  • December 18 2020 07:00:00

Art of miniature added to UNESCO list

ISTANBUL

Turkish Foreign Ministry praised UNESCO for adding “art of miniature” to their Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 16.

“Our multinational nomination file of ‘Art of Miniature,’ submitted with Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan, has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 15th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage being held online between Dec. 14 and 19,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The number of our cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached 19,” the statement added.

The ministry said that Turkey “will decisively continue to preserve, cherish and promote our rich cultural values inherited from our deep-rooted history.”

A miniature is an art form of the medieval period that realistically portrayed events while adhering to the traditional rules of Islamic art, as Islam prohibits figuration.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey

    EU finishes contracting $7.3 bln refugee deal with Turkey

  2. US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM

    US-Turkey ties can normalize if US meets Ankara’s demands: Turkish FM

  3. 500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

    500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

  4. ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

    ‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,364 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,955,680

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 17,364 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,955,680
Recommended
Star Wars’ Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

Star Wars’ Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75
Turkeys traditional strategy game added to UNESCO list

Turkey's traditional strategy game added to UNESCO list
Project to increase tourism potential in Phrygian region

Project to increase tourism potential in Phrygian region
Stone remembers father with Rumi’s line

Stone remembers father with Rumi’s line

Art of miniature added to UNESCO list

Art of miniature added to UNESCO list
Return of goddess statue eagerly awaited in Afyonkarahisar

Return of goddess statue eagerly awaited in Afyonkarahisar
WORLD Putin explains Russias position on Karabakh

Putin explains Russia's position on Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Russia's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire on Dec.17.

ECONOMY Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey extends zero-tariffs on wheat imports to April

Turkey has extended the suspension of 20 percent tariffs on wheat, barley, and corn imports until April 30, 2021, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.