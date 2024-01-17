Armani's men mix refinement and nonchalance

Armani's men mix refinement and nonchalance

MILAN
Armanis men mix refinement and nonchalance

 The "king" of Italian fashion, Giorgio Armani, unveiled on Jan. 15 his latest men's collection marked by fluid cuts and soft lines.

Under the piercing blue eye of the 89-year-old maestro, projected on the runway's backdrop, models showed off the autumn-winter 2024/2025 collection in the intimate setting of his historic headquarters on Via Borgonuovo.

"Men's fashion must not be an object of desire at any cost, it must be a nice suit, a beautiful jacket, a lovely fabric, a perfect colour and nothing more, or else we descend into carnival," Armani said.

Loyal to his DNA of relaxed chic, Armani presented ample but refined trousers, and half-length unbuttoned coats that allowed freedom of movement.

For next winter, shapes have enlarged "to provide even more ease and fluidity," he said.

His signature offering, unstructured jackets with no shoulder pads or lining, were presented in a variety of styles: for a dandy with vest and pleated trousers, or in a sporty version with cargo pants tucked into boots.

The ever-existing challenge for a designer is to "do the usual in an unusual way," Armani said after the show on the fourth day of men's Fashion Week.

Ties were discreet in his show, generally thin, black or grey, hidden under a blazer or often replaced by a scarf.

"A tie depends on the occasion. We have one for the man who goes to the office, with the respect for this office, because I hope he's not going to an important meeting in a T-shirt," he said.

Armani had already presented on Jan. 13 a maritime-inspired collection for Emporio, the upscale pret-a-porter line intended for a trendier clientele.

Giorgio Armani, New Collection,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

    Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

  2. Parliament passes joint resolution following deadly PKK attack

    Parliament passes joint resolution following deadly PKK attack

  3. Türkiye to expand scope of cross-border ops against PKK: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to expand scope of cross-border ops against PKK: Erdoğan

  4. Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

    Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

  5. Sudan fighting spreads to World Heritage Site

    Sudan fighting spreads to World Heritage Site
Recommended
Paris Louvre prices rise almost 30 percent

Paris Louvre prices rise almost 30 percent
‘Fraud’ warning for Istanbul concert tickets

‘Fraud’ warning for Istanbul concert tickets
Elton John achieves rare EGOT status

Elton John achieves rare EGOT status
Gregory Porter, Chris Isaak to headline Istanbul Jazz Festival

Gregory Porter, Chris Isaak to headline Istanbul Jazz Festival
Succession and The Bear dominate strike-delayed Emmys

'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate strike-delayed Emmys
Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia

Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia
WORLD Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

A deal to allow the delivery of medicines to hostages in Gaza and aid into the territory has been agreed following mediation by Doha and Paris, Qatar and Israel announced on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Apple ends Samsungs 12-year run as worlds top smartphone seller

Apple ends Samsung's 12-year run as world's top smartphone seller

Apple's iPhone for the first time became the world's biggest selling smartphone after rival Samsung's 12-year run as leader, data have showed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".