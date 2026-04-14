Archives reveal Atatürk’s battlefield directives during Gallipoli Campaign

Archives reveal Atatürk’s battlefield directives during Gallipoli Campaign

ANKARA
Archives reveal Atatürk’s battlefield directives during Gallipoli Campaign

Newly shared archival documents from the Turkish Defense Ministry offer fresh insight into critical commands issued by modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and other commanding officers during the Gallipoli Campaign.

Published on the ministry’s official website, the records include battlefield reports and written directives signed by Atatürk while he was serving as a division and later group commander during the campaign.

One document dated March 4, 1915, and signed by Atatürk as commander of the 19th Division, describes the situation on the ground following an attempted Allied landing.

In the report, he states that enemy forces landing in the Seddülbahir area had been repelled and provides details on troop deployments.

“As the Seddülbahir pier can be observed more effectively from Erenköy, I request that instructions be issued to the relevant parties to monitor this point closely and provide me with rapid updates," the document said.

Another document, titled “Frontline Orders” and dated Sep. 15, 1915, reflects Atatürk’s role as Anafartalar Group commander.

In it, he underlines the strategic importance of securing key coastal positions such as Koyun Harbor, ordering the deployment of troops, reinforcement of defensive positions and strict coastal surveillance to prevent enemy landings.

"The defense of the harbors must be ensured at all costs and the assigned units shall occupy the coastal trenches at night. Since the enemy can only attempt to land small, irregular forces in these areas, their operations must be decisively thwarted right at the shoreline,” the document said.

The Gallipoli Campaign — a pivotal World War I conflict where Ottoman forces successfully repelled a major Allied invasion — served as a turning point that solidified Atatürk’s military prestige and laid the spiritual foundation for the modern Turkish Republic.

 

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