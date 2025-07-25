Archaeologists uncover traces of Urartian life

Archaeologists uncover traces of Urartian life

VAN
Archaeologists uncover traces of Urartian life

Despite the scorching sun and swirling dust, archaeologists are working tirelessly to unearth traces of the Urartians' centuries-old way of life in a necropolis near Çavuştepe Castle in the eastern province of Van’s Gürpınar district.

The burial site, identified during surface surveys nine years ago just north of the 8th-century BCE fortress built by Urartian King Sarduri II, is once again the focus of excavations permitted by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Led by Professor Rafet Çavuşoğlu, dean of the Faculty of Letters and head of the archaeology department at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, the team is revealing important clues about Urartian burial customs, daily life, and the elite class believed to have governed the castle.

The excavations have uncovered human skeletons and ceramic remains thought to belong to members of the ruling class. Researchers hope the findings will offer new insights into Urartian social and economic structures, as well as their funerary traditions.

Multiple burial practices

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Çavuşoğlu said the team has discovered a wide range of burial traditions, shedding light on the Urartians' religious tolerance and cultural diversity.

“We’ve been excavating this necropolis for nine years,” he noted. “The variety of burial practices suggests that the Urartians, particularly those who lived at Çavuştepe, were quite open-minded in their beliefs. We've documented over 50 inhumations. Some were buried alongside horses and dogs, while others, from children to young women and middle-aged adults, were cremated and placed in urn-type graves.”

One of the most intriguing discoveries, Çavuşoğlu said, was the presence of seals buried with women, an indication of their elevated status.

“The fact that women carried seals shows that they held positions of authority within the ruling class and played a decision-making role in society,” he explained. “We also found men and women buried together, which highlights the prominence of the nuclear family and suggests a monogamous social structure. Children, too, appear to have been greatly valued, as they were often adorned with elaborate jewelry.”

Each new burial brings surprises, he added. “Every burial tradition we've encountered comes with its own set of ornaments and decorative items. We expect this season’s work to yield more surprises.”

Despite the challenging conditions — intense heat, high winds and dust — Çavuşoğlu emphasized the thrill of discovery.

“This season has been extremely hot,” he said. “The area is very windy and dusty, which makes the work difficult for our team. Still, what keeps us motivated is the chance to uncover something new and evaluate it scientifically. Our ultimate aim is to learn as much as possible about the social life of past communities and share these findings with the public.”

 

Urartian period,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling, dies at age 71

Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling, dies at age 71
Jennifer Lopez dazzles Antalya with comeback concert, birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez dazzles Antalya with comeback concert, birthday celebration
George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time
Microsoft to create digital replica of Notre-Dame Cathedral

Microsoft to create digital replica of Notre-Dame Cathedral
Giant trolls have message for humans

Giant trolls have message for humans
Bozcaada Jazz Festival returns in September

Bozcaada Jazz Festival returns in September
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿