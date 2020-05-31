Archaeological excavations to start under virus measures

  • May 31 2020 14:17:00

Archaeological excavations to start under virus measures

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Archaeological excavations to start under virus measures

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has unveiled a series of measures to be implemented for archaeological excavations, as the country makes preparations to reopen after having taken the coronavirus outbreak under control.

In a circular sent to museums, it has been stressed that archaeological excavations and surface analyses will start with strict measures on June 1.

The target is to start 400 excavations, 135 surface analyses and six underwater researches with local and international scientists at the beginning of June and finish by the end of the year.

The ministry informed excavation teams that they would go ahead with their work provided they take necessary measures against COVID-19.

According to the plan, all excavation areas will be disinfected at certain time periods. All personnel will work in line with physical distancing rules and will wear masks and gloves.

Thermal scanners will be deployed to screen temperatures for signs of fever twice a day, before and after shifts.

No visitors to the excavation labs, areas and stations will be allowed.

Archaeologists have also voiced excitement for the summer.

“The new archaeological season will be totally different. We will practice a new work order,” said Nevzat Çevik, the site director of the ancient city of Myra in Antalya, a southern province which is Turkey’s top tourism destination.

They say they are lucky, because they are looking for virus-free objects lying under soil which have remained clean for millenniums.

“It is to our advantage,” said Çelik, while also reminding that the fear of the virus would negatively impact their psychology and lead to a drop in the performance of teams.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Domestic flights to resume from June 1

    Domestic flights to resume from June 1

  2. Turkey continues to ease virus restrictions

    Turkey continues to ease virus restrictions

  3. Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus

    Social distancing areas set up in Antalya beach against virus

  4. Turkish official regrets act of hate on minority church

    Turkish official regrets act of hate on minority church

  5. 8 Francophone countries get new currency

    8 Francophone countries get new currency
Recommended
Millipede from Scotland is worlds oldest-known land animal

Millipede from Scotland is world's oldest-known land animal
Turkish viola doyen Ruşen Güneş dies

Turkish viola doyen Ruşen Güneş dies 
Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from list

Forbes drops Kylie Jenner from list
Online kamancha festival to bring together masters

Online kamancha festival to bring together masters
Osman Hamdi Bey studies at Google Arts platform

Osman Hamdi Bey studies at Google Arts platform
Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia

Mysterious traces of ‘Ancient Road’ in Phrygia
WORLD Trump postpones G7 meeting, seeks expansion of members

Trump postpones G7 meeting, seeks expansion of members

President Donald Trump said on May 30 that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold next month at the White House despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as he again advocated for the group’s expansion.
ECONOMY WFP says pandemic will hit poorest economies harder

WFP says pandemic will hit poorest economies 'harder'

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 the outbreak, millions in the poorest countries have become more vulnerable to the economic downturn and food insecurity, U.N. experts warn.
SPORTS Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Clubs are seeking alternative ways to generate income from selling seats for cardboard cutouts in the stands to selling protective face masks, as the Turkish Süper Lig is set to resume on June 12 behind closed doors.