Archaeogenetic studies conducted on ancient skeletons

MUĞLA

Archaeogenetic studies are being carried out on skeletons discovered in the tombs of Stratonikeia, an ancient city in Muğla's Yatağan district, known as the "City of Gladiators."

Excavation, restoration and conservation efforts continue year-round in Stratonikeia, one of the world's largest marble cities, which retained its significance through the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Anatolian principalities, Ottoman and Republican periods.

In addition to excavation work, researchers are undertaking projects in designated areas to shed light on the ancient city and its historical eras.

Professor Aylin Köseler, head of the Biophysics Department at Pamukkale University's Faculty of Medicine, stated that they are conducting archaeogenetic studies as part of a one-and-a-half-year project in Stratonikeia.

Köseler explained that they are comparing regional differences between ancient and modern diseases in the area. "We are isolating DNA from bone finds discovered during excavations to obtain information about ancient diseases that occurred in this region. The initial findings we have gathered are indeed promising," she said.

Noting that the bones unearthed in the tombs are their primary research material, Köseler added: "We've completed approximately six months of the project. Period artifacts are being identified by the excavation team, and chronological data is being prepared. We have identified specific mutations, referred to as MTHFR, in the recovered skeletons. With only three-five samples so far, we aim to determine if we encounter these mutations more frequently as we obtain more examples from the population. These mutations were also found in skeletal remains from the Roman and Byzantine periods."

Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina Ancient Cities Excavations, stated that in addition to excavation work, research and support projects are being carried out in the ancient city.

He emphasized their collaborative efforts with Pamukkale University's Faculty of Medicine. "In this project, we are studying the diseases and historical insights revealed through the animal and human skeletons found during excavations. The results obtained so far are highly encouraging," he said.