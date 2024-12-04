Archaeogenetic studies conducted on ancient skeletons

Archaeogenetic studies conducted on ancient skeletons

MUĞLA
Archaeogenetic studies conducted on ancient skeletons

Archaeogenetic studies are being carried out on skeletons discovered in the tombs of Stratonikeia, an ancient city in Muğla's Yatağan district, known as the "City of Gladiators."

Excavation, restoration and conservation efforts continue year-round in Stratonikeia, one of the world's largest marble cities, which retained its significance through the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Anatolian principalities, Ottoman and Republican periods.

In addition to excavation work, researchers are undertaking projects in designated areas to shed light on the ancient city and its historical eras.

Professor Aylin Köseler, head of the Biophysics Department at Pamukkale University's Faculty of Medicine, stated that they are conducting archaeogenetic studies as part of a one-and-a-half-year project in Stratonikeia.

Köseler explained that they are comparing regional differences between ancient and modern diseases in the area. "We are isolating DNA from bone finds discovered during excavations to obtain information about ancient diseases that occurred in this region. The initial findings we have gathered are indeed promising," she said.

Noting that the bones unearthed in the tombs are their primary research material, Köseler added: "We've completed approximately six months of the project. Period artifacts are being identified by the excavation team, and chronological data is being prepared. We have identified specific mutations, referred to as MTHFR, in the recovered skeletons. With only three-five samples so far, we aim to determine if we encounter these mutations more frequently as we obtain more examples from the population. These mutations were also found in skeletal remains from the Roman and Byzantine periods."

Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina Ancient Cities Excavations, stated that in addition to excavation work, research and support projects are being carried out in the ancient city.

He emphasized their collaborative efforts with Pamukkale University's Faculty of Medicine. "In this project, we are studying the diseases and historical insights revealed through the animal and human skeletons found during excavations. The results obtained so far are highly encouraging," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

    Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

  2. Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

    Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

  3. Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

    Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

  4. Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

    Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

  5. CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

    CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Recommended
Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

Seized mafia art on display in Milan

Seized mafia art on display in Milan
RockyFest week dedicated to Rocky movies

RockyFest week dedicated to 'Rocky' movies
Hereke carpet restored in Türkiye returned to Netherlands

Hereke carpet restored in Türkiye returned to Netherlands
Mireille Mathieu to reunite with Turkish fans after 20 years

Mireille Mathieu to reunite with Turkish fans after 20 years
Billboard names Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century

Billboard names Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century
BBC under pressure over harassment claims

BBC under pressure over harassment claims
WORLD Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Syrian anti-regime forces ousted pro-government troops from Hama on Dec. 5, bringing opposition groups a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Shortly after expanding its network to Sydney, Australia, Turkish Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights to New Zealand.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿