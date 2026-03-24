Ara Güler ‘Mastering the Image’ opens in France

Ara Güler ‘Mastering the Image’ opens in France

ISTANBUL
Ara Güler ‘Mastering the Image’ opens in France

Photojournalist Ara Güler, celebrated as the “Eye of Istanbul,” is crossing borders to mesmerize France with his timeless photographs in his exhibition “Mastering the Image.”

 

Presented as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of Maison des Arts du Léman, the exhibition opened on March 20 at Galerie de l’Etrave, Théâtre Maurice Novarina in the city of Thonon-les-Bains.

 

Bringing together images from across Türkiye, particularly Istanbul, the exhibition features 55 black-and-white photographs showcasing Güler’s mastery of the medium, offering what is described as a “masterclass” in photographic art.

 

The opening was hosted by Maison des Arts du Léman Director Pierre Berger, Artistic Director Thierry Macia, Doğuş Group Art Consultant Çağla Saraç and Türkiye’s Consul General in Lyon Elif Çelebican.

 

The exhibition highlights Güler’s human-centered perspective, revealing how the veteran photographer brought together all elements of composition with apparent ease.

 

Also accompanying the photographs is Güler’s 1955 short story “Babil’den Sonra Yaşayacağız” (’We Will Live After Babylon’), offering insight into his literary side and multilayered artistic production. The text reflects themes of resilience and hope after destruction, shedding light on the photographer’s poetic and intellectual world.

 

In addition to iconic images from key photo-reportages throughout his career, the exhibition includes previously unseen works uncovered through the efforts of the Ara Güler Archive and Research Center.

 

Güler’s works are being presented to audiences in Thonon-les-Bains for the first time with this exhibition, which will run until May 30 at Galerie de l’Etrave. Admission is free.

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