APEC leaders pledge stronger cooperation amid challenges

APEC leaders pledge stronger cooperation amid challenges

GYEONGJU
APEC leaders pledge stronger cooperation amid challenges

Leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific Rim nations wrapped up their annual summit with a statement underscoring regional economic cooperation.

After two days of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, APEC leaders issued a joint statement pledging greater cooperation to overcome shared challenges in a global economy hit hard by trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies.

On Oct. 30, U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping — who met on the sidelines of the APEC summit — dialed back earlier steps and agreed to de-escalate trade tensions. 

The joint statement declared that the APEC leaders "acknowledge the global trading system continues to face significant challenge.”

“We reaffirm our shared recognition that robust trade and investment are vital to the growth and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region,” it says.

The joint declaration also said that APEC members remain committed to the Putrajaya Vision 2040, a new 20-year growth vision adopted in 2020 that calls for a trade environment that’s “free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable.”

On Oct. 31, Xi told the summit that China would support global free trade and supply chain stability — an apparent effort to position his country as an alternative to Trump’s protectionist policies. 

Xi also met with his Japanese, Canadian and Thai counterparts bilaterally on Oct. 31 and met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Nov. 1.

APEC leaders also issued two separate statements on Nov. 1. One called for a coordinated approach to the changes brought on by AI. The other urged for cooperation to address declining birth rates, aging populations and accelerated urbanization.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales
LATEST NEWS

  1. Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

    Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

  2. Lycian Way named world’s top hiking route by UK magazine

    Lycian Way named world’s top hiking route by UK magazine

  3. Spain's top prosecutor goes on unprecedented trial, roiling PM

    Spain's top prosecutor goes on unprecedented trial, roiling PM

  4. Pentagon chief visits Korean border, first in 8 years

    Pentagon chief visits Korean border, first in 8 years

  5. UK police charge UK man with 10 counts of attempted murder in train attack

    UK police charge UK man with 10 counts of attempted murder in train attack
Recommended
Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales
Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October

Turkish manufacturing PMI ticks down in October
Türkiyes annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low

Türkiye's annual inflation at 32.87 pct in October, hitting 47-month low
Trumps global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court

Trump's global tariffs to face challenge before Supreme Court
New UN report tackles inequality-pandemic cycle

New UN report tackles 'inequality-pandemic cycle'
OPEC+ further hikes oil output

OPEC+ further hikes oil output
DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye

DHL Group to continue investments in Türkiye
WORLD Spains top prosecutor goes on unprecedented trial, roiling PM

Spain's top prosecutor goes on unprecedented trial, roiling PM

Spain's top prosecutor on Monday went on trial accused of leaking legal secrets against the conservative opposition, an unprecedented case that has rattled Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government.
ECONOMY Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Consumers plan to spend 320 euros in November sales

Turkish consumers are preparing to spend an average of 320 euros (15,539 Turkish Liras) during the November discount season, according to new research by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿