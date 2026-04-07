Anthropic partners with Broadcom and Google for AI chips

Anthropic partners with Broadcom and Google for AI chips

SAN FRANCISCO
Anthropic partners with Broadcom and Google for AI chips

Anthropic has announced a deal with Google and Broadcom for a massive infusion of computing capacity as demand for the startup's artificial intelligence offerings soars.

The San Francisco-based AI firm is on pace to bring in some $30 billion in revenue this year, up from a $9 billion "run-rate" at the end of last year, it said in a blog post.

"We are making our most significant compute commitment to date to keep pace with our unprecedented growth," Anthropic chief financial officer Krishna Rao said in the blog post.

"We are building the capacity necessary to serve the exponential growth we have seen in our customer base while also enabling Claude to define the frontier of AI development."

Broadcom has entered a long-term agreement with Google to supply future generations of the internet giant's tensor processing units (TPUs) tailored to power AI in datacenters, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Broadcom and Google expanded a collaboration to give Anthropic access to about 3.5 gigawatts of TPU-based compute capacity to start coming online next year, the filing indicated.

Most of the TPU compute power will be sited in the U.S., according to the startup.

Anthropic has been locked in a dispute with the U.S. government since the company infuriated Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth by insisting its technology should not be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems.

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