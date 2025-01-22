Antalya’s historical artifacts added to inventory in 2024

ANTALYA
A total of 886 historic artifacts in the southern province of Antalya, which has hosted numerous civilizations throughout history, were unearthed during archaeological excavations and added to the inventory in 2024.

Known for hosting visitors from around the world every year, the city stands out not only for its natural beauty and high-quality facilities but also as a prominent destination for cultural tourism due to its historical richness.
Extensive archaeological efforts are being carried out in the region, rich in historic assets from civilizations it has hosted, to uncover, preserve, and restore its cultural heritage.
Artifacts unearthed in excavations supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, conducted by Turkish and international scientific teams as well as museum directorates, are registered in museum inventories.

Candemir Zoroğlu, Antalya’s Director of Culture and Tourism, told state-run Anadolu Agency that 2024 was a productive year for archaeological works in Antalya.
Noting significant progress under the “Heritage for the Future Project,” Zoroğlu highlighted intense excavation, restoration, maintenance, repair and arrangement activities in several ancient cities, particularly Side, Syedra, Sillyon, Olympos and Phaselis.
Zoroğlu emphasized that work was conducted at 28 sites last year, saying, "With unprecedented support from our Ministry, we carried out work at 28 sites, including three underwater locations and 25 presidentially decreed ones. Alongside excavations and restorations, we collaborated with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency and our Governorship to promote these areas."

Expressing the goal of making Antalya the capital of sustainable tourism, Zoroğlu added, “In 2024, our Ministry allocated 500 Turkish Liras solely for excavations in archaeological areas. This marks a record-breaking achievement.”

Significant and valuable artifacts unearthed

 

Zoroğlu reported that 886 of the artifacts unearthed during last year’s excavations were added to the inventory, with 527 housed at the Side Museum and the rest at the Antalya Archaeological, Alanya and Demre Museums.
Highlighting the quality and significance of the discoveries, Zoroğlu said:
“For example, millefiori [thousand flowers] glass decorative panels discovered in Myra-Andriake, crafted using a glass processing technique, are unique and rare cultural assets of exceptional quality worldwide. At the Liman Street excavations in the ancient city of Phaselis, a remarkable archaic find [an early stage in a civilization’s development] was uncovered, astonishingly reshaping the historical narrative of the Mediterranean region.”

Zoroğlu noted that the artifacts unearthed in Phaselis include an altar structure [offering table] believed to be dedicated to Apollo and small votive statues.
He further elaborated on the important excavations, restorations and environmental arrangements at the Side Ancient City:
“We opened the Side Museum to visitors, and the new displays of the artifacts turned out beautifully. In Syedra, Alanya, a highly valuable mosaic was discovered, and two or three almost completely intact olive oil workshops were also found. Work on these continues. In the Church of St. Nicholas, a precious sarcophagus was unearthed.”

Additionally, Zoroğlu mentioned that a mosaic floor depicting the mythological muse Calliope in Side and the 2,000-year-old statues of Zeus and Aphrodite in Aspendos were among the significant discoveries reshaping historical understanding.

Underlining the region’s vast cultural heritage, Zoroğlu concluded by stating that comprehensive work in the city will continue this year.

