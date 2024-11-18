Antalya's geographical beauty a popular tourist destination

ANTALYA
Nestled in Antalya's Manavgat district, the Adam Kayalar, or Man Rocks, region — so named for its striking resemblance to human figures — has become a beloved haven for nature hikers and tourists, particularly during the tranquil autumn and winter months.

Adam Kayalar lies along the St. Paul Trail, at the foothills of the Taurus Mountains, within the ancient city of Selge, which dates back to 500 B.C.

The rocks, formed from conglomerate stones — also known as "rosy marble" — are masses created by the compression and hardening of sand and gravel over time. They are called Adam Kayalar due to their resemblance to standing human figures.

In recent years, the area has gained popularity on social media thanks to the interest of photography and nature enthusiasts, attracting an average of 2,000 tourists daily. Visitors traveling to Adam Kayalar as part of Selge and Köprülü Canyon tours often take photos among the rocks, which resemble scenes from science fiction movies.

Local and international tourists hiking in the area also get the chance to see endemic plants and centuries-old trees.

Burhan Gümüşoğlu, President of the Association for Alternative Tourism Activities and Enterprises (ATİB), said that Adam Kayalar is one of Antalya's most beautiful alternative routes.

Gümüşoğlu noted that the discovery of Adam Kayalar by tourists in recent years has led to an increase in organized tours.

"Tourists are amazed when they see Adam Kayalar. They feel as if they step into the world of ‘Avatar.’ I find alternative routes like Adam Kayalar beneficial in encouraging all-inclusive tourists to explore beyond the hotel and contribute to the local economy. Tourists get to experience local life and contribute through shopping in the area," he said.

Noting that tourism has begun to evolve and that geographical beauties have started to come to the forefront in recent years, Gümüşoğlu said: "Tourists now want to see unique geographical attractions like Adam Kayalar. They share the photos they take there everywhere, which also contributes to promoting our country."

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
