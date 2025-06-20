Antalya’s ‘carpet fields’ draw global attention

ANTALYA

In the sun-drenched plains of Antalya’s Döşemealtı district, thousands of handwoven Turkish carpets and kilims are being laid out in open farmland as part of a seasonal process to soften their vibrant hues.

Spread across harvested agricultural fields, the rugs are exposed to the summer sun, allowing their colors to fade naturally into pastel tones preferred by international buyers.

Collected from different parts of Anatolia, the rugs undergo thorough washing and repair in the southwestern province before being transported to the region. The carpets are placed in sterile pools to purify them from germs and then are laid out in the sun.

The traditional hand-woven carpets and rugs are turned upside down at regular intervals under the sun to ensure that they absorb the heat properly.

Known for its dry, sunny climate, Döşemealtı provides the ideal conditions for the fading technique, which enhances carpets’ aesthetic appeal and value on the global market. Every year, more than 15,000 hand-woven carpets undergo the process in Antalya.

The sun treatment ensures the carpets absorb moisture and heat, which solidifies their colors.

Some field owners guard the carpets, ranging in price from 3,000 to 400,000 Turkish Liras, against theft and rain throughout the night.

Once the process is complete — typically by September — the rugs are cleaned of dust and exported to countries such as the United States, where demand for authentic, traditionally made Turkish textiles remains strong.

The sight of fields covered in a patchwork of reds, blues and earthy shares has also turned the area into a tourist attraction. Visitors stop to take photographs of the sprawling “carpet fields,” while some artists and filmmakers use the location as a colorful backdrop for music videos and movie scenes.

“There are people who come here just to see the carpet fields and take photos,” said Hatice Kaçar, an employee at a local rug trading company in Karataş. “We are happy to be introducing Turkish carpets and our regional patterns to the world. It’s hard work under the sun, but the attention they get makes it all worth it.”

The majority of the rugs feature Yörük motifs, reflecting the nomadic culture of Anatolia. The value lies not only in their motifs but also in the traditional production methods.

“The rugs are made using root dyes using old-style looms. That is why they are so appreciated,” explained İbrahim Ak, who works in the fields.