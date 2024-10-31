Antalya lifts seal on illegal Russian schools

ANTALYA

Authorities have recently lifted the seals on five of the six centers in the southern province of Antalya that were providing illegal education to Russian and Ukrainian children under the pretense of being play centers.

Following the owners’ commitments to refrain from unauthorized educational activities, the facilities will now operate solely as playgrounds, consistent with their municipal licenses.

Antalya has seen a surge in Russian and Ukrainian residents due to the conflict between the two nations. This increase has highlighted the demand for educational services for expatriate children.

A recent investigation by the Provincial Directorate of Education revealed seven unauthorized schools in the city, primarily operating in the Konyaaltı district, where many Russian and Ukrainian families have settled.

Six of these facilities were found to be in violation, operating as educational centers despite having licenses only for play and party organization.

Kenan Çelik, a council member for the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Education Activities Professional Committee, explained that the inspections began following public complaints. “Almost all businesses that ran unauthorized educational activites under the label of ‘Russian School’ have now been shut down,” Çelik confirmed.

One of these centers, Coworking Kids Katyusha Children’s Play and Activity Development Center, had initially appealed the closure in court. However, after the court overturned its stay of execution, the center was sealed on Oct. 2.

“The seals were lifted on Oct. 21, after the owners committed to ceasing any educational activites not in line with their play center licenses,” Çelik said, adding that the conditions are clear. “This commitment means they cannot engage in anything beyond what is permitted by their municipal licenses for playground activities.”

The provincial directorate of education further clarified that inspections revealed that Coworking Kids Katyusha Children's Play and Activity Development Center and Babyboom and Kids Galaxy, which have playground and party organization service licenses, and Garden Care, which does not have a license, were offering nursery and kindergarten services. While in the building operating as Puzzle Family and Child Therapy Association, specialized education was provided without proper authorization.

Going forward, these centers may apply to the Konyaaltı District Directorate of Education to become certified institutions if their facilities meet state standards. “We will monitor these commitments closely,” Çelik assured.