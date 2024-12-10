Antalya hosts European Cross Country Championship

ANTALYA

The European Cross Country Championships began on Dec. 8 at Dokuma Park in the southern province of Antalya, bringing together 607 athletes from 39 countries in one of Europe’s premier athletic events.

Hosted for the first time in Türkiye, the championship features seven events across multiple categories, with athletes competing in distances tailored to their age groups.

The under-20 men’s and women’s categories cover 4.5 kilometers, while the under-23 events extend to 6 kilometers. Senior athletes race in 7.5-kilometer contents, and a mixed 4x1.5-kilometer relay adds a team element to the competition.

The event opened with the under-20 4.5-kilometer races and concluded with an awards ceremony later that day.

Turkish Athletics Federation President Ahmet Karadağ highlighted the significance of the championship, describing it as the third most important European athletics event after the European Championships and European Indoor Athletics Championships.

“This is a proud moment for us,” Karadağ said. “We not only hosting a major international competition but also striving for success in both organization and athletic performance.”

Türkiye is fielding 40 athletes, including 36 competitors in individual categories and four in the relay event, Karadağ noted. Among the record 607 participants, three are refugee athletes.

“This is the largest participation in the history of the European Cross Country Championships,” he added. “It is an honor to welcome such a diverse group of athletes in Antalya.”