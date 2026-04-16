Antalya diplomacy forum to kick off amid global crises, wars

Antalya diplomacy forum to kick off amid global crises, wars

ANKARA
Antalya diplomacy forum to kick off amid global crises, wars

The fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which will gather scores of senior officials, including heads of states and governments as well as bureaucrats, think tankers, academics and journalists across the world, will be launched on April 17 amid growing concerns over global and regional security and stability due to continued wars.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will deliver the opening speeches of the forum that will take place in Antalya between April 17 and 19 with the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties”.

“In the face of geopolitical tensions, shifting balances of power, rising trade barriers and mounting pressure on multilateralism, the current global landscape is marked by increasing unpredictability,” read a statement on the forum’s website.

“This year’s theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties” emphasizes the importance of anticipating and addressing emerging issues to be able to shape a better future. The theme underscores the need to stay ahead of future developments by identifying risks and opportunities, developing strategies and turning insights into action,” it added.

More than 20 heads of states and governments, more than 40 foreign ministers, more than 75 representatives of the international organizations will attend the forum which will also host hundreds of academics and students.

Representatives from around 150 countries will be present at this year’s forum, according to the diplomatic sources. Among the participants will be Azerbaijan President İlham Aliyev, Pakistan Prime Minister Navaz Sherif, Syria President Ahmad al-Shara, Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut, Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, North Macedonia President Gordana, Siljanovska-Davkova, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mahmud, Georgia Prime Minister Iraklı Kobakhidze, Kazakhstan President Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, Moldova President Maia Sandu.

The forum will cover more than 40 panels dedicated to almost all relevant geopolitical, diplomatic, economic and political developments with the participation of senior experts, academics and politicians.

The forum will also pave the way for bilateral meetings as well as international gatherings in different formats.

Foreign Minister Fidan is expected to meet with many of his colleagues on the sidelines of the forum and other high-level meetings, including the third foreign ministers’ meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform, a Gaza-focused eight-party meeting, an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States Foreign Ministers Council and a four-way meeting involving Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

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