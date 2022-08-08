Anne Heche in hospital, ’stable’ after fiery car crash

  • August 08 2022 07:00:00

Anne Heche in hospital, ’stable’ after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES
Anne Heche in hospital, ’stable’ after fiery car crash

Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital on Aug. 6 following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche’s friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.

Heche’s speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection and ran off the road and into the house in the Mar Vista section of Los Angeles’ westside shortly before 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said.

The car came to a stop inside the two-story house and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Television news video showed a blue Mini Cooper Clubman, badly damaged and burned, being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Police detectives are investigating.

crash,

WORLD Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Drought forces water use rethink in Spain
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gurnard returns to Marmara Sea as mucilage vanishes

    Gurnard returns to Marmara Sea as mucilage vanishes

  2. Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

    Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

  3. Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

    Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

  4. Turkish deputy prime minister mole in fraud case: CHP head

    Turkish deputy prime minister mole in fraud case: CHP head

  5. Saudis slam Iran over plot

    Saudis slam Iran over plot
Recommended
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life

New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life
Pakistan lions up for auction

Pakistan lions up for auction
The ‘voice of Hollywood’ dies at 64

The ‘voice of Hollywood’ dies at 64
Ancient harbor comes to surface

Ancient harbor comes to surface
Purrfection: How video game ‘Stray’ transfixed cats

Purrfection: How video game ‘Stray’ transfixed cats
Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new home

Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new home
WORLD Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it spends its water resources, which are used mainly to irrigate crops.
ECONOMY Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

More than 8,300 food companies were fined a total of 113.5 million Turkish Liras in the first seven months of 2022 for violating safety and hygiene rules.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.