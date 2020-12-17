Anna Laudel Gallery presents Ekin Su Koç in Düsseldorf

ISTANBUL

Anna Laudel Düsseldorf presents Berlin-based Turkish artist Ekin Su Koç’s solo exhibition titled “Altbau.” Showcasing artworks produced with a combination of different disciplines and techniques, Koç refers to the notions like identity, gender, and the relation between human and nature in the anthropocene epoch.

Taking its name from the word “Altbau,” which means “old apartment” in German, the works in the exhibition brings together Berlin’s old apartment motifs that offer visual richness and handmade fabrics of nomads from the Ayvalık district of northwestern Turkish province of Balıkesir.

By combining the handmade fabric of nomads with “Altbau” motifs, Koç references art history; where she also interprets these finely balanced works as feminist storytelling about our daily surroundings.

The artist emphasizes the beauty and aesthetic power of contrasting materials with traditional Turkish fabrics and decorative motifs applied on the plaster, which evokes the feeling of an archaeological find. At the same time, with the archaeological findings, the artist gives reference to an utopian world where they belong and where all genders and cultures live together equally.

The exhibition is also available for online visits. Creating a virtual 3D visit of the gallery, the online exhibition presents the artist’s works including plaster motifs, paintings, collages, epoxy and drawings until Jan. 16, 2021.