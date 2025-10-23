Ankara unveils event calendar as Turkic world’s ‘tourism capital’

ANKARA

The Turkish capital Ankara has announced its yearlong event program for next year as it prepares to serve as the Turkic world’s “tourism capital.”

“With its rich history stretching from the Hittites and Seljuks to the Ottomans and the Republic, Ankara is one of our most unique cities reflecting the common memory of the Turkic world. The ancient capital at the heart of Anatolia will serve not only as Türkiye’s but also the Turkic world’s cultural and tourism showcase throughout 2026,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

According to the ministry, the title will help boost Ankara’s international visibility and strengthen cultural ties among Turkic nations.

Among the planned cultural and artistic events will range from a modern dance adaptation of a Turkish legend, “Deli Dumrul,” to a concert version of Turkish composer Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s opera “Gilgamesh,” featuring soloists from across the Turkic world.

In honor of the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth, a devotional concert will take place in the courtyard of Hacı Bayram Veli Mosque.

The year will also include several workshops aimed at strengthening cooperation in publishing and tourism.

Within this scope, a publishing workshop will bring together publishers, librarians and academics to discuss topics such as a shared alphabet and publishing standards.

Meanwhile, tourism capacity development workshops will focus on marketing, promotion and product development within the tourism sector.

One of the major events, the Ankara Culture Route Festival, a part of the nationwide series of cultural festivals, will take place from Sept. 20 to 28 next year. The festival will host delegations, featuring concerts, exhibitions and performances showcasing the music, cuisine and crafts of the Turkic world.

To enhance global visibility, a series of promotional films will be broadcast in 22 countries. Ten short productions highlighting UNESCO heritage sites and cultural destinations will be released, with an expected reach of over 100 million views.

A digital tourism project will launch in October 2026, allowing users to explore Turkic cultural sites through an interactive map.

In cooperation with travel platforms, dedicated “Explore Ankara” pages will go live in 15 countries. Ankara’s attractions will also be added to the Chinese travel app CTrip, expanding its presence in Asian markets.

Throughout 2026, more than 100 journalists, content creators and tour operators from 23 countries will be hosted in Ankara to experience the city’s culture, gastronomy and museums firsthand.

Ankara was granted the “tourism capital” of the Turkic world by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in July, following previous designations for Uzbekistan’s Kokand, Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi, Kazakhstan’s Turkistan and Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad.