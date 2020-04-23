Ankara to send medical, financial aid to Palestine

RAMALLAH- Anadolu Agency

Turkey has accepted Palestine’s call for medical and financial assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus,

according to an official statement on April 23.

Turkey announced an aid package for Palestine during an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a statement.

COVID-19 test kits, masks, special clothing and other basic equipment will be provided to the Health Ministry of Palestine, the statement said.

Al-Maliki thanked his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the Turkish government for the assistance, it added.

On April 22, the OIC held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1969, the OIC is a 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. It is "the collective voice of the Muslim world" and works to "safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony."