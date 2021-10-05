Ankara to keep defending Turkey's, Turkish Cypriots' rights in east Med: FM

  October 05 2021

ANKARA
Turkey underlined on Oct. 4 that it would continue defending its rights, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"We defend our rights and the rights of the Turkish Cypriots all the way. We'll also do what's necessary when there's action that will harm these rights," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau in Poland's capital Warsaw.

Underlining that Turkey supports the establishment of a mechanism to equitably share the wealth around the island, Çavuşoğlu said he hoped Poland's President Andrzej Duda would "listen to both sides" there and give "friendly advice" during an upcoming visit.

He stressed that the reason for the current tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean region was the maximalist postures of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, he said, adding that Turkey always prioritizes diplomacy.

"Recently, unfortunately, there have been some provocative actions from Greece and the Greek Cypriot side. Their ships are trying to enter our continental shelf," he said, adding that Turkey was taking the necessary steps in the face of this.

Çavuşoğlu also noted Ankara's proposal for a regional conference to bring countries of the Mediterranean region together, though he said the EU is yet to respond.

Additionally, Çavuşoğlu thanked his counterpart on Twitter for his hospitality.

"Developing our relations in every field. Getting closer to $10 billion trade target. Will increase cooperation against irregular migration. Signed a cooperation agreement between our diplomacy academies," he said.

WORLD Pfizer jab prevents severe COVID for at least 6 months: Study

Pfizer jab prevents severe COVID for at least 6 months: Study
