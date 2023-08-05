Ankara slams PKK propaganda at ECHR

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the actions of PKK supporters who forcefully entered the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) premises in Strasbourg in an attempt to disseminate propaganda.

In a statement, the ministry declared the incident as "unacceptable" and called on the European Union to take immediate action to halt the PKK's propaganda, financing and recruitment activities within the region.

The ministry pointed out that individuals linked to the PKK have been increasingly resorting to violent tactics, forcefully entering the compounds of international institutions to spread their propaganda. The statement criticized EU countries for "allowing such acts under the scope of freedom of expression and demonstration."

This leniency, the ministry argued, serves as a dangerous encouragement for the supporters of the organization to carry out further unlawful and aggressive actions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.