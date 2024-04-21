Ankara slams Israeli top diplomat’s anti-Erdoğan statement

Ankara slams Israeli top diplomat’s anti-Erdoğan statement

ANKARA
Ankara slams Israeli top diplomat’s anti-Erdoğan statement

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli has criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz over his statement against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and recalled that it was the Israeli army who killed 35,000 Palestinian civilians.

“It is the Israeli authorities who should be ashamed. They have massacred nearly 35,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The efforts of the members of the Israeli Government to change the agenda will not yield results,” Keçeli said in a written statement late on April 20.

Katz, in a message on his social media, posted a picture of Erdoğan with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and said that the Turkish president should be ashamed for meeting the Hamas official.

Keçeli underlined once again that Türkiye’s priority is to bring an end to the massacre in Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state to ensure lasting peace in our region.

“We will continue to work in this direction and tell the truth about the crimes committed by the Israeli authorities,” he added.

In the meantime, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik also slammed the Israeli foreign minister through a statement on his social media.

“The Israeli foreign minister’s impertinent statement targeting our president is nothing but an effort to cover up the massacres committed by the Israeli government,” Çelik said.

TURKEY, Israel Katz,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara slams Israeli top diplomat’s anti-Erdoğan statement

Ankara slams Israeli top diplomat’s anti-Erdoğan statement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara slams Israeli top diplomat’s anti-Erdoğan statement

    Ankara slams Israeli top diplomat’s anti-Erdoğan statement

  2. S&P lifts Greece's outlook on debt reduction

    S&P lifts Greece's outlook on debt reduction

  3. South Korean doctors reject gov’t proposal to end strike

    South Korean doctors reject gov’t proposal to end strike

  4. Credit card spending soars 138 percent in March

    Credit card spending soars 138 percent in March

  5. Iran, Israel appear to pull back from brink as US approves military aid

    Iran, Israel appear to pull back from brink as US approves military aid
Recommended
Erdoğan meets Hamas chief in Istanbul

Erdoğan meets Hamas chief in Istanbul
Erdoğan says Greek PMs visit aims to strengthen ties

Erdoğan says Greek PM's visit aims to strengthen ties
Ankara warns of ‘wider conflict’ amid Iran-Israel tension

Ankara warns of ‘wider conflict’ amid Iran-Israel tension
Egyptian top diplomat in Türkiye for Gaza talks

Egyptian top diplomat in Türkiye for Gaza talks
CHP leader vows support to ease Mideast tensions

CHP leader vows support to ease Mideast tensions
Ankara slams EU for linking ties with Türkiye to Cyprus issue

Ankara slams EU for linking ties with Türkiye to Cyprus issue
WORLD Iran, Israel appear to pull back from brink as US approves military aid

Iran, Israel appear to pull back from brink as US approves military aid

Iran and Israel appeared to step back from the brink of broader conflict as lawmakers in the United States approved new Israeli military aid on Saturday despite growing criticism of its ally's war in Gaza.
ECONOMY S&P lifts Greeces outlook on debt reduction

S&P lifts Greece's outlook on debt reduction

S&P Global Ratings has revised its Greece outlook from stable to positive, months after returning the country's credit rating to investment grade.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿