Ankara readying for Erdoğan-Biden meeting at NATO summit

  • May 12 2021 14:50:00

Ankara readying for Erdoğan-Biden meeting at NATO summit

ANKARA
Ankara readying for Erdoğan-Biden meeting at NATO summit

Turkey has been making preparations for a meeting to be held between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has said, noting that Ankara reiterates its proposal of making negotiations on the problem of the F-35 program.

“Our president will have meetings with the U.S. president and leaders of NATO countries at the NATO Summit to be held in Brussels. We have expectations from the U.S. especially regarding the PYD and FETÖ,” Kalın told daily Hürriyet.

These are issues that pose direct threat to Turkey’s national security, he said and emphasized Ankara expects the Biden administration to take concrete steps on those.

“There are issues that block our bilateral relations, such as the CAATSA sanctions, the F-35 and the S-400s. We stated that the sanctions imposed on Turkey are unfair and unlawful,” he said, stressing that the sanctions against Turkey to provide the S400 air defense system are against the spirit of alliance.

“We are making preparations to cover all these issues for the meeting to be held at the NATO Summit,” he added.
Removing Turkey unilaterally from the F-35 program is against the agreement, he said, expressing that Ankara expects a step back from this decision.

The Turkish government is of the opinion that its procurement of Russian-made S-400 systems does not have “a dimension that will endanger NATO’s security system or the interests of third countries,” he said and added, “The arguments presented by the Americans have not convinced us.”

“We are renewing this offer. If we are two allies and strategic partners, we can resolve it through negotiation. If the conditions are suitable, we can buy Patriots alongside the S-400s. We expect that unfair decisions on S-400, CAATSA, and F-35 will be reversed,” Kalın stated.

Elaborating on recent tension over Israeli attacks against Palestinians, Kalın said the reactions against the country are not sufficient.

“We need to constantly and systematically increase the pressure on Israel. We are following the developments closely in the Islamic world, Arab countries, EU, the U.S. and other countries,” he stated.

Turkey was removed from the F-35 program even though it produced some parts for the jets. The U.S. said the Russian system could jeopardize the safety of the F-35s. The U.S. halted the training of Turkish pilots and said Turkey would not be allowed to take the final possession of the four aircraft it bought.

Washington also sanctioned four Turkish defense officials last month under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a U.S. law aimed at thwarting Russian influence. The sanctions, which included a ban on issuing export licenses to Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, were the first time the law was used to punish a NATO ally.

TURKEY Ankara readying for Erdoğan-Biden meeting at NATO summit

Ankara readying for Erdoğan-Biden meeting at NATO summit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

    Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

  2. Authorities plan to launch gradual reopening after lockdown

    Authorities plan to launch gradual reopening after lockdown

  3. Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post Eid holiday

    Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post Eid holiday

  4. Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

    Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

  5. NASA awards Turkish technology firm

    NASA awards Turkish technology firm
Recommended
Erdoğan, Putin discuss latest developments in Palestine

Erdoğan, Putin discuss latest developments in Palestine
Dialogue with Saudi Arabia to continue: FM Çavuşoğlu

Dialogue with Saudi Arabia to continue: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks self-defense

Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'
Turkish FM visits Saudi Arabia amid tension in Jerusalem

Turkish FM visits Saudi Arabia amid tension in Jerusalem
Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park opens

Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park opens
President Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with regional leaders

President Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with regional leaders
WORLD Millions at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change: Report

Millions at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change: Report

Hundreds of cities have no climate adaptation plans in place despite rising threats like floods, heatwaves and pollution, according to a report on May 12 that said this could put 400 million people at risk across the world.

ECONOMY Turkish companies make $105 mln investment in S Sudan agro-industrial project

Turkish companies make $105 mln investment in S Sudan agro-industrial project

Turkish companies are making a $105-million investment in an agro-industrial project in South Sudan, Turkey's Ambassador in Juba has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture

Galatasaray level points with leaders Beşiktaş before final fixture

Galatasaray on May 11 leveled points with Turkish Süper Lig leaders Beşiktaş before the final match week in the Turkish Football Süper Lig. 