Turkish FM joins Trump-Sharaa meeting at White House

Turkish FM joins Trump-Sharaa meeting at White House

WASHINGTON
Turkish FM joins Trump-Sharaa meeting at White House

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he joined the Nov. 11 meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump and his team upon invitation.

"I was also present. We conveyed our president's [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] greetings and best wishes to Trump," Fidan told Turkish media.

"We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the U.S. and numerous issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace and regional security," he said.

Fidan also separately met with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack.

"How can the problem areas, particularly in southern and northern Syria and other regions, be managed more effectively? How can work be done on the Caesar Act? We had the opportunity to examine these issues in detail and present our views and positions," he told reported.

Fidan highlighted that U.S. Vice President JD Vance also joined their meeting, which included Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Rubio, Witkoff and Barrack.

Turning to Syria, Fidan pointed out that the focus is currently on what can be done to permanently lift the sanctions, called the Syria Caesar Civilian Protection Act, to help the Syrian economy get back on its feet.

Fidan emphasized that his talks were also important in terms of addressing the situation in Syria’s southern Sweida province and in the areas where the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are located.

"Actually, we're seeing a pattern like this: In the north, northeast and south. If the problems here aren't managed carefully, there's a possibility of a problem affecting the country's entire regional integrity and territorial integrity.”

“In other words, the country could face further fragmentation. It's certainly important that the Americans understand this, and I see they do.”

Turning to the Gaza Strip, Fidan said Türkiye’s evaluation on U.S. draft resolution for the International Stabilizing Force ongoing.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

    Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

  2. Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

    Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

  3. Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

    Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

  4. Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Recommended
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel

Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel
Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions

Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions
Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan

Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan
EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan
Türkiye welcomes UN move to lift sanctions on Syrian president, interior minister

Türkiye welcomes UN move to lift sanctions on Syrian president, interior minister
WORLD Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

The Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, a rare attack by the militant group on the country's capital.

ECONOMY Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Türkiye’s retail trade sector posted gains in September 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿