Turkish FM joins Trump-Sharaa meeting at White House

WASHINGTON

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he joined the Nov. 11 meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump and his team upon invitation.

"I was also present. We conveyed our president's [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] greetings and best wishes to Trump," Fidan told Turkish media.

"We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the U.S. and numerous issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace and regional security," he said.

Fidan also separately met with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack.

"How can the problem areas, particularly in southern and northern Syria and other regions, be managed more effectively? How can work be done on the Caesar Act? We had the opportunity to examine these issues in detail and present our views and positions," he told reported.

Fidan highlighted that U.S. Vice President JD Vance also joined their meeting, which included Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Rubio, Witkoff and Barrack.

Turning to Syria, Fidan pointed out that the focus is currently on what can be done to permanently lift the sanctions, called the Syria Caesar Civilian Protection Act, to help the Syrian economy get back on its feet.

Fidan emphasized that his talks were also important in terms of addressing the situation in Syria’s southern Sweida province and in the areas where the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are located.

"Actually, we're seeing a pattern like this: In the north, northeast and south. If the problems here aren't managed carefully, there's a possibility of a problem affecting the country's entire regional integrity and territorial integrity.”

“In other words, the country could face further fragmentation. It's certainly important that the Americans understand this, and I see they do.”

Turning to the Gaza Strip, Fidan said Türkiye’s evaluation on U.S. draft resolution for the International Stabilizing Force ongoing.