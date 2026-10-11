Ankara opens free respite center for families of people with disabilities

Ankara opens free respite center for families of people with disabilities

ANKARA
Ankara opens free respite center for families of people with disabilities

AA Photo

The capital Ankara has opened its first “Nefes Center,” offering free short-term care for individuals with disabilities to support families during medical procedures, travel, or other emergencies.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş attended the opening ceremony for the 24-person facility, which offers separate units for men and women. She highlighted the center will allow families to place their children in safe care for up to 30 days annually.

Göktaş said similar centers were being established across Türkiye, adding that 48 facilities had been opened so far, with plans to expand the service nationwide within a month. A similar center has also opened in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district.

The minister also visited the Saray Disability-Free Living Center, which serves 779 people with disabilities across a complex comprising 73 detached villas. The facility provides rehabilitation alongside social, cultural and sports activities, including workshops in design, woodworking and handicrafts. It also has 53 licensed athletes with disabilities.

Göktaş said the government was expanding support through home-care assistance, disability pensions, day services and residential facilities.

She also promoted the “İyilik Var” (There Is Goodness) platform, which allows volunteers to register through Türkiye’s e-Government portal and offer their skills at facilities serving people with disabilities, older people and children.

“Nefes Center”,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026
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