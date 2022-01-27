Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM

  • January 27 2022 16:26:00

Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM

ANKARA
Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM

Ankara and Moscow are working to determine the date for a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey where discussions will also focus on tensions in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu said on Jan. 27, pointing out the aftermath of the Russian leader’s participation in the Beijing Olympics.

“We do not want a conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We especially want the dialogue between the Russian Federation and the U.S. to continue,” Çavuşoğlu said, speaking at a joint press conference with Sylvie Baipo Temon, the Central African Republic’s minister of Francophonie and Central Africans abroad.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited Putin to Turkey for the Strategic Cooperation meeting, but January did not fit, Çavuşoğlu said. The Kremlin has announced that the date will be given after Putin returns from the Beijing Olympics, he said.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine tension, Çavuşoğlu said: “We have repeatedly expressed our opinion. We have said that such tension should not turn into a conflict. Our desire is for this dialogue to continue. While we conveyed these suggestions to both Russia and Ukraine, we also shared our solution proposals for this situation on international platforms.”

Stating that the normalization process initiated with Armenia and supported by Azerbaijan continues with confidence-building steps, Çavuşoğlu stated that in this context, the special representatives of the two countries held their first meeting in Moscow.

Turkey invited the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his special representative, Ruben Rubinyan, to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), Çavuşoğlu said.

“[Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan said that the people we invited can join the ADF. We will be glad because Azerbaijan will also come. Here let both Azerbaijan and Armenia express their thoughts. Likewise, it becomes a part of their confidence-building steps,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Erdogan, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu,

TURKEY Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM

Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

    Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

  2. Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

    Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

  3. Turkey is an indispensable ally, new US envoy says

    Turkey is an indispensable ally, new US envoy says

  4. Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

    Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

  5. Restoration of key castle during WWI about to end

    Restoration of key castle during WWI about to end
Recommended
Turkey is an indispensable ally, new US envoy says

Turkey is an indispensable ally, new US envoy says
Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia
Armenia warm to attend Antalya diplomacy forum: PM Pashinyan

Armenia warm to attend Antalya diplomacy forum: PM Pashinyan
Turkey’s diplomacy priority ‘normalization with regional rivals’

Turkey’s diplomacy priority ‘normalization with regional rivals’
Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia

Turkey gears up mediation efforts between Ukraine, Russia
Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy

Turkey-EU working on elements of positive agenda: Envoy
WORLD Prince Andrew seeking jury trial in sex assault case in New York

Prince Andrew seeking jury trial in sex assault case in New York

Britain’s Prince Andrew is seeking a jury trial to clear his name in the sexual assault civil complaint he is fighting in New York, and which has already left him in disgrace and forced him to withdraw from royal duties, his lawyers announced Wednesday.
ECONOMY Power output up 3.7 pct in November last year

Power output up 3.7 pct in November last year

Turkey’s electricity production increased by 3.7 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.