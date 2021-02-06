Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

  • February 06 2021 09:41:39

Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation in the defense industry is based on a win-win model, Kiev's envoy to Ankara said on Feb. 5. 

“Ukraine engines are already being used in #AKINCI UAVs. Ukraine has serious experience in space, aviation, aircraft and tank engine production, radar systems. All these areas promise perspective," said Andrii Sybiha as he responded to questions on Twitter under the #BuyukelciyeSor hashtag, or AsktheAmbassador, which was launched to commemorate the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations of Ukraine-Turkey.

Turkey's attitude on Crimea is constant and unchanging, Sybiha said of the Ukraine-Turkey strategic partnership on Crimea.

"Also, our cooperation in protecting the rights of Crimean Tatars is very effective. I believe this will be like this from now on too because there can be no explanation for the aggression, and violation of international law," he said.

On Ukraine's vision on bilateral relations with China in the future, the ambassador said that Turkey is Ukraine’s key partner in the Black Sea region based on the geographical location and geopolitical situation of the region. "China is a strategic partner for Ukraine and we will actively develop our cooperation with this country.”

Regarding a free trade agreement between the two countries, he said: "We believe that 2021 should be the year when the long negotiation process is completed and the agreement is signed." 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

    Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

  2. Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

    Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

  3. EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

    EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

  4. Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

    Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

  5. Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability

    Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability
Recommended
EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

EU keeps PKK on terrorism list
Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya
Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting

Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting
We value our relations, Turkey is strategic ally, says US envoy

We value our relations, Turkey is strategic ally, says US envoy
Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University
Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US
WORLD WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said on Feb. 5, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of some 26 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Feb. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 