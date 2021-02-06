Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Ukraine-Turkey cooperation in the defense industry is based on a win-win model, Kiev's envoy to Ankara said on Feb. 5.

“Ukraine engines are already being used in #AKINCI UAVs. Ukraine has serious experience in space, aviation, aircraft and tank engine production, radar systems. All these areas promise perspective," said Andrii Sybiha as he responded to questions on Twitter under the #BuyukelciyeSor hashtag, or AsktheAmbassador, which was launched to commemorate the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations of Ukraine-Turkey.

Turkey's attitude on Crimea is constant and unchanging, Sybiha said of the Ukraine-Turkey strategic partnership on Crimea.

"Also, our cooperation in protecting the rights of Crimean Tatars is very effective. I believe this will be like this from now on too because there can be no explanation for the aggression, and violation of international law," he said.

On Ukraine's vision on bilateral relations with China in the future, the ambassador said that Turkey is Ukraine’s key partner in the Black Sea region based on the geographical location and geopolitical situation of the region. "China is a strategic partner for Ukraine and we will actively develop our cooperation with this country.”

Regarding a free trade agreement between the two countries, he said: "We believe that 2021 should be the year when the long negotiation process is completed and the agreement is signed."