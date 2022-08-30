Ankara issues travel warning for Iraq due to growing unrest

ANKARA

Ankara has called on the Turkish citizens to avoid traveling to Baghdad because of growing unrest in Iraq that has claimed the lives of dozens in the past few days.

The Foreign Ministry issued the warning for the Turkish citizens on late Aug. 29, stressing that the security conditions have seriously deteriorated in Iraq’s capital.

The ministry also warned the Turkish citizens already in Baghdad to remain alert and stay away from districts where protests are mounting.

In a separate statement, Ankara has expressed concerns over the unrest in the neighboring southern country.

“The ongoing developments in Baghdad have taken a dangerous turn in terms of the stability, unity and security of the country. The stability and security of friendly and brotherly Iraq is of vital importance for Türkiye. Therefore, we are concerned with the acts of violence spreading across the country,” the statement read.

“In this context, we invite all parties to exercise restraint and act with common sense,” it stated. “We wish current political disputes to be settled peacefully and through inclusive dialogue, so that the tranquility and well-being of the Iraqi people will be ensured.”