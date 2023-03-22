Ankara expresses ‘deep concern’ over rising tension in Jerusalem

Türkiye expressed “deep concern” on March 22 over the escalating tension in Jerusalem and the West Bank ahead of Ramadan.

Ankara “condemns” the adoption of the amendment in the Withdrawal Law of 2005, which envisages the withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of some illegal settlements in the West Bank, repealing the articles on the evacuation of Homesh, Ganim, Kadim, Sa-Nur settlements, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

“We also reject the baseless, irresponsible and provocative claims made by some Israeli cabinet members regarding the Palestinian State and its people, which are in no way compatible with political, historical, or current realities,” said the ministry.

Türkiye invited the parties to immediately implement all the points agreed on in Sharm el-Sheikh on March 19, in particular respecting the historical status of Jerusalem and the holy places, and to exercise restraint and common sense in order to ensure that the month of Ramadan, which coincides with Passover, is spent in peace.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone talk with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on March 20 and expressed “his deep concern about the rising attacks and acts of violence in the West Bank as the holy month of Ramadan approaches,” the Turkish presidency said.

President Erdoğan stressed the “importance of not allowing provocations and threats” against the historical status and spirituality of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

