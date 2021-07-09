Ankara decries EU Parliament resolution on Turkey's opposition parties

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey decried a resolution adopted on July 8 by the European Parliament alleging the "repression of the opposition in Turkey, specifically the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)."

The decision, adopted in the European Parliament General Assembly, is a new example of the ideological and biased attitude of the European Parliament, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the resolution was detached from reality.

While refraining from condemning terrorism is an acceptable reason to shut down a political party in the EU, a legal process initiated against a political party in Turkey facing serious allegations that its deputies have terror links is met with prejudice, said the statement.

An attempt by those who constantly talk about judicial independence to give ultimatums on judicial processes of other countries amounts not only to transgression but also hypocrisy, it added.

The ministry went on to say that it is not surprising that those who host members of terrorist organizations in the rooms and corridors of their parliament would adopt such a double standard and accept this decision.

This decision will not contribute to the development of Turkey-EU ties, but will rather serve those who want to put relations in deadlock, it added.

The statement asserted that European Parliament had sacrificed the values on which it was built to ideologies and lost its credibility due to such decisions.

 

