Ankara condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea

ANKARA

Turkey on Sept. 5 condemned a "coup attempt" in Guinea and the detention of the country's President Alpha Conde, saying it views recent developments with "deep concern."

"Turkey opposes attempts to illegally replace elected governments," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It stressed Ankara's strong expectations for the speedy restoration of the constitutional order in the West African nation and Conde's immediate release.

"Turkey will stand by its friend and brother Guinea during this difficult and sensitive period," the ministry added.

Conde was reportedly arrested on Sunday by the military in an apparent coup attempt.

Videos shared on social media showed Conde being detained by army special forces.

A Guinean colonel, Mamady Doumbouya, later went on national television to announce that the country's constitution and government would be dissolved, while its land and air borders would remain closed for a week.