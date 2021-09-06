Ankara condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea

  • September 06 2021 08:58:00

Ankara condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea

ANKARA
Ankara condemns coup attempt in Guinea

Turkey on Sept. 5 condemned a "coup attempt" in Guinea and the detention of the country's President Alpha Conde, saying it views recent developments with "deep concern."

"Turkey opposes attempts to illegally replace elected governments," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It stressed Ankara's strong expectations for the speedy restoration of the constitutional order in the West African nation and Conde's immediate release.

"Turkey will stand by its friend and brother Guinea during this difficult and sensitive period," the ministry added.

Conde was reportedly arrested on Sunday by the military in an apparent coup attempt.

Videos shared on social media showed Conde being detained by army special forces.

A Guinean colonel, Mamady Doumbouya, later went on national television to announce that the country's constitution and government would be dissolved, while its land and air borders would remain closed for a week.

Soldiers detain Guinea’s president, dissolve government
Soldiers detain Guinea’s president, dissolve government

ECONOMY Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley

    Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley

  2. British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

    British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

  3. Schools reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools reopen for face-to-face education

  4. Syrian oil leak threatens marine life on Turkish coasts

    Syrian oil leak threatens marine life on Turkish coasts

  5. CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

    CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
Recommended
Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace

Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace
Ankara voices concern over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure
US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken

US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken
Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official

Over 1,400 Turkish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: Official
Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues

Turkish, Uzbek presidents discuss regional issues
WORLD Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

A son of Libya's ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison in the capital Tripoli, security sources said on Sept. 5.

ECONOMY Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

Turkey’s economy is projected to expand 9% this year and grow a further 5% in 2022, according to the country’s medium-term economic program published in the Official Gazette late on Sept. 5. 
SPORTS Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP of Turkey in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship on Sept. 5. 