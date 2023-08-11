Angelina Jolie joins producing team for Broadway-bound musical 'The Outsiders'

Add Angelina Jolie to the growing list of celebrities lately dipping their toes into producing on Broadway.

The Oscar-winning “Girl, Interrupted” actor has become a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musicalThe Outsiders,” a show based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 coming-of-age crime drama.

"The Outsiders" had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year. The Broadway cast and dates have not been revealed yet.

“I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse,” Jolie said in a statement. "I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of ‘The Outsiders’ with the world.”

Other celebs who have signed up to produce Broadway shows include Mariah Carey on the current hit “Some Like It Hot.” Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and RuPaul joined the producing team of the closed show “Ain’t No Mo,’” and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the producing team of last season's “Chicken & Biscuits.” Jennifer Hudson, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul were also among the producers of 2022's Tony-winner “A Strange Loop” while the current “Here Lies Love” boasts H.E.R., Jo Koy and Apl.de.Ap as producers.

“The Outsiders” musical features a story by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance and Levine. It will be directed by Danya Taymor.

