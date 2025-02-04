Ancient games brought to life

ISTANBUL

Trying to find an answer to the question “What did children play with in ancient times?” Gökçen Göksel adapts games, some dating back 5,000 years, that were once part of daily life in ancient cities to the present day.

Fascinated by historical sites since childhood, Göksel’s passion for travel led her to study tourism and travel management at university. She researched ancient toys recorded in museum inventories and searched for signs of these games in historical structures.

Turning her curiosity into a project called “Game Atlas,” Göksel was recognized as one of the Sabancı Foundation’s Changemakers in its 14th season in 2023.

Through her research and fieldwork, she uncovered several games. She then reinterpreted and redesigned these games using cotton and woven fabrics, making them accessible to today’s audiences.

By sharing these ancient games and historic routes through workshops, Göksel takes people on a journey through time, acting as a bridge for cultural heritage.

“I gathered information on games I encountered in ancient cities,” she told state-run Anadolu Agency. “They are typically found at temple entrances, along colonnaded streets, and in front of major city gates. In the Hellenistic period, these games were often carved into marble and stone. Once I identified one, I began systematically scanning every ancient city I visited. Though these games are recorded in museum inventories, society at large is unaware of them. I saw great value in documenting their locations and making this knowledge accessible to everyone.”

Göksel emphasized that some games have endured through the centuries, evolving into versions known today as "Dokuz Taş" (Nine Stones), "Mangala," "Tavla" (Backgammon) and "Peçiç."

“Nine Stones was known in ancient times as ‘Nine, Eight, or Six-Segmented Nine Stones.’ Mangala was carved into stone as Mancala and became popular during the Ottoman era. The earliest known version of backgammon was called Ludus Duodecim Scriptorum, or ‘Twelve Lines Game.’ Peçiç traveled to us from India via the Silk Road. When we visit ancient cities, we pass by these games without realizing it. Once I recognized them, I wanted to adapt some for modern playability. We also organize workshops and share content to raise awareness of these games,” she said.

She noted that remnants of Mangala can be found near the Obelisk in Sultanahmet and in Hagia Sophia.

Göksel added that she is currently tracing the "Ur" game, recorded in Urartian inventories, which features mesmerizing designs.